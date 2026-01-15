In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

In Kyiv, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, fragments of an enemy drone hit a 15-story residential building at the level of the technical floor, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the hit occurred at the level of the technical floor. Wall destruction was recorded over an area of about 4 square meters without subsequent burning.

Rescuers carried out work to open the doors of one of the apartments on the 15th floor and inspect the technical floors.

There are no casualties or injuries.

