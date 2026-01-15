$43.180.08
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone hit a 15-story residential building. Damage to a wall of about 4 square meters was recorded, without subsequent burning.

In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

In Kyiv, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, fragments of an enemy drone hit a 15-story residential building at the level of the technical floor, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

In the Solomyanskyi district, fragments of a Russian UAV hit a 15-story residential building

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, the hit occurred at the level of the technical floor. Wall destruction was recorded over an area of about 4 square meters without subsequent burning.

Rescuers carried out work to open the doors of one of the apartments on the 15th floor and inspect the technical floors.

There are no casualties or injuries.

Enemy drone hits playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera in Lviv15.01.26, 07:27 • 1848 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv