In Kyiv, an official for $12,000 helped to evade mobilization: details

Kyiv police officers have notified an official of the Holosiivskyi District State Administration of suspicion, who for 12 thousand dollars helped a conscript to obtain a deferral from mobilization by issuing a fake diagnosis for his wife. According to this scheme, the man not only avoided the army, but also obtained permission to travel abroad. The official faces up to 9 years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv police, reports UNN.

Details

Police officers exposed an official of the Holosiivskyi RDA, who for $12,000 helped a conscript to obtain a deferral from mobilization on the basis of an imaginary "serious" illness of his wife.

An official, together with a Kyiv resident... issued a 28-year-old "client" with fictitious medical documents, according to which the "customer's" wife allegedly had an incurable disease and needed constant supervision - the statement reads.

According to law enforcement officers, such a diagnosis of the woman gave the man a deferral from mobilization and opened the way to legally cross the state border of Ukraine during martial law.

Investigators informed the official about the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The corruption scheme may result in the suspect being imprisoned for nine years - added the police.

