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In Kyiv, a tipsy mechanic stole a tram because he "really likes" riding it — he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

A 20-year-old Kyiv resident with a blood alcohol level of 1.41 promille stole a tram and headed toward the "Boryspilska" metro station. He was detained and formally charged.

In Kyiv, a tipsy mechanic stole a tram because he "really likes" riding it — he was detained

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old city resident, while intoxicated, stole a tram from a depot and set off along one of the routes "because he really likes riding it." The man was detained and notified of suspicion. This was reported on October 3 by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, an intoxicated locksmith stole a tram and set off along a route: police notified the offender of suspicion

- the police said.

Details

A tram depot dispatcher reported to the police that a reserve tram had disappeared from the enterprise's premises.

"The 20-year-old Kyiv resident, while on the enterprise's premises in the evening, made sure that no one was nearby, then entered the tram cabin, started it, and set off along one of the routes toward Boryspilska metro station," the police found out.

As reported, in order to stop the vehicle, employees had to de-energize the contact network.

"During a test of the man's level of intoxication, a Drager device showed 1.41 parts per thousand," the report says.

"When speaking with police officers, the detainee explained his actions by saying that he had unlawfully taken possession of the tram because he really liked riding this type of transport," the police said.

The man was detained and notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unlawful seizure of a vehicle. The article provides for up to five years in prison.

In Kyiv, a man stole a safe containing cash and valuables worth UAH 2 million from his neighbor and buried it in a forest25.08.26, 16:40 • 4725 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv