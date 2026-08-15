In Kyiv, a serviceman absent without leave was detained on suspicion of murder, police say

In Kyiv, a man was detained for the brutal murder of an acquaintance in the Darnytskyi district and was notified of suspicion, the Kyiv police headquarters reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

Police received a report that a man’s body bearing signs of violent death had been found on the street. An investigative and operational team from the Darnytskyi Police Department and the Kyiv headquarters, canine handlers, and a forensic medical expert arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers established that the deceased was a 61-year-old local resident.

It was preliminarily established that, in the premises of an abandoned building, the victim and his acquaintance were carrying out repair work, after which they began drinking alcoholic beverages. Later, a conflict arose between the acquaintances, which escalated into a fight. The attacker assaulted the pensioner with his fists and then struck him numerous times on the head with a stick and a hammer - the police reported.

The man died at the scene from the injuries he sustained, the police noted.

Police seized the weapon used to commit the crime at the scene and detained the suspect — a 34-year-old serviceman who was absent without leave - the police stated.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional murder. The article carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

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