In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a police car, injuring a passenger

In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a police car, injuring a woman, the capital's patrol police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, around 11 a.m., on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, the driver of an Ataman route vehicle, failing to maintain a safe distance, collided with a Renault Duster service vehicle. As a result of the collision, a passenger of the route vehicle was injured. She was hospitalized. - reported the patrol police on social media.

Further investigation into all circumstances of this incident, as indicated, is being handled by investigators.

