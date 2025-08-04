$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20645 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 29627 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 36760 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 63068 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 249370 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 302643 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 153995 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 204236 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 442903 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a police car, injuring a passenger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

In Kyiv, on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, an Ataman minibus collided with a service Renault Duster. As a result of the accident, a passenger of the minibus was injured and hospitalized.

In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a police car, injuring a passenger

In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a police car, injuring a woman, the capital's patrol police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, around 11 a.m., on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, the driver of an Ataman route vehicle, failing to maintain a safe distance, collided with a Renault Duster service vehicle. As a result of the collision, a passenger of the route vehicle was injured. She was hospitalized.

- reported the patrol police on social media.

Further investigation into all circumstances of this incident, as indicated, is being handled by investigators.

Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announced23.07.25, 09:55 • 48040 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv