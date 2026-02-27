In Kyiv, a Mazda driver hit a police car and fled; he was stopped by gunfire, according to patrol officers

In Kyiv, a Mazda driver hit a police car and fled; patrol officers used their service weapon to stop the runaway, reported the Kyiv patrol police on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, today, during a patrol in the Sviatoshynskyi district, patrol officers stopped a Mazda car for a traffic violation. "While speaking with the driver, inspectors found signs of drug intoxication. After checking information about the car and the citizen, we established that the vehicle was wanted by the State Executive Service, and the driver was deprived of the right to drive by a court decision for driving while intoxicated," the patrol police reported.

The man behaved aggressively and refused to undergo an intoxication test. While administrative materials were being drawn up, the driver hit a service car and fled the scene - stated the patrol police.

Inspectors, as noted, "began a pursuit and stopped the car by blocking it on Povitrianykh Syl Avenue." "However, the driver continued to flee."

To forcibly stop the vehicle, in accordance with Part 4, Clause 7 of Article 46 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police," patrol officers used their service firearm and stopped the runaway car. There were no injuries as a result of the shooting - reported the Kyiv patrol police.

Currently, as noted, "the man has been detained," an investigative and operational group is working at the scene, and patrol officers are drawing up the relevant administrative materials.

