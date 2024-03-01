In Kyiv, a man in a balaclava broke into a bank: beat an employee and stole a safe

A man wearing a balaclava broke into a bank in Kyiv, beat an employee and took money from the safe. The offender has already been detained. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

During the investigation, we found out that the man, wearing a balaclava and other disguises, broke into the institution in the evening. He hit an employee and, threatening to kill him, forced him to open a safe with money - the police said in a statement.

As noted, the man took about 24 thousand hryvnias from the safe

Within a day, law enforcement officers identified and detained the offender.

The suspect has already been served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery committed under martial law.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

The offender faces imprisonment for up to ten years.

