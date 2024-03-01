$41.340.03
Entrepreneur tried to bribe a police officer for $4000 for exposing counterfeit alcohol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32048 views

An entrepreneur tried to bribe a police officer in the amount of USD 4,000 after he was caught selling counterfeit alcohol.

Entrepreneur tried to bribe a police officer for $4000 for exposing counterfeit alcohol

An entrepreneur from Pokrovsk tried to bribe a police officer for $4000 after exposing counterfeit alcohol.

This was reported by the National Police, reports UNN.

Details

In Donetsk region, a 53-year-old businessman from Pokrovsk, who had been caught the day before storing and selling counterfeit alcohol, tried to bribe a senior police investigator for $4,000.

This happened after a senior police investigator informed operatives of the Donetsk Department of the Internal Security Department of the National Police about the sale of counterfeit alcoholic beverages. It turned out that the entrepreneur, in violation of the law, was selling counterfeit alcohol, including both low-alcohol drinks and strong vodka products.

During the investigation, the police found a MAN truck filled with counterfeit alcohol. The items of crime were seized, and the case was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Later, the businessman decided to use a corrupt approach and offered a senior police investigator a $4000 bribe to avoid justice and return the seized property.

SBI operatives and regional police investigators detained the businessman immediately after he handed over the money to the police officer.

Add

The offender has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "Offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official".

For attempting to bribe a police captain, the man faces a prison term of up to 8 years.

