4000 USD for crossing the border: law enforcement exposes organizers of the scheme
Kyiv • UNN
The 44-year-old Kyiv resident and her accomplices organized a scheme to illegally cross the border for men of military age, charging up to $4,000 per person for assistance in leaving Ukraine.
This was reported by the Police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.
Details
Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered an organized criminal scheme to illegally cross the state border with the help of a fictitious charitable organization.
In March 2022, a 44-year-old resident of the capital, together with her accomplices, helped men of military age cross the border of Ukraine for a high price.
The cost of this service was up to $4,000 per person.
To give legal legitimacy to their actions, the criminals entered false customer data into the Shlyakh database, enabling them to cross the border illegally.
Currently, investigators have sent to court an indictment against the organizer of this criminal group.
