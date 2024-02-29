4000 USD for crossing the border: law enforcement exposes organizers of the scheme

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27613 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99919 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65242 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 263059 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225768 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188779 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229234 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251171 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157140 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372046 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36753 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99839 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 262965 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 208304 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225705 views
4000 USD for crossing the border: law enforcement exposes organizers of the scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 42115 views

The 44-year-old Kyiv resident and her accomplices organized a scheme to illegally cross the border for men of military age, charging up to $4,000 per person for assistance in leaving Ukraine.

4000 USD for crossing the border: law enforcement exposes organizers of the scheme

A 44-year-old Kyiv resident and her accomplices organized an illegal border crossing. The cost of the service was up to $4000.

This was reported by the Police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian law enforcement officers uncovered an organized criminal scheme to illegally cross the state border with the help of a fictitious charitable organization.

In March 2022, a 44-year-old resident of the capital, together with her accomplices, helped men of military age cross the border of Ukraine for a high price.

The cost of this service was up to $4,000 per person.

To give legal legitimacy to their actions, the criminals entered false customer data into the Shlyakh database, enabling them to cross the border illegally.

Add

Currently, investigators have sent to court an indictment against the organizer of this criminal group.

Moldovan citizens hid $100,000 in their pockets to smuggle currency across the border29.02.24, 05:02 • 30900 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
