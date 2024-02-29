$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 37185 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 142133 views

Moldovan citizens hid $100,000 in their pockets to smuggle currency across the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30900 views

Citizens of Moldova tried to smuggle USD 100,000 across the Ukrainian border but were detained by border guards.

Moldovan citizens hid $100,000 in their pockets to smuggle currency across the border

Citizens of Moldova tried to illegally transport 80 thousand dollars across the Ukrainian border. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian border guards, together with customs officers, prevented an attempt to smuggle a significant amount of money.

Two Moldovan citizens, crossing the border, hid the sum of 100 thousand US dollars in their pockets. Of this amount, as much as $80,000 was undeclared.

During the control, border guards together with customs officers found undeclared currency, after which protocols were drawn up against both Moldovan citizens for violation of customs regulations.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
