In Kyiv, a man found a package with grenades.
Kyiv • UNN
In Podil, a man found a package with suspected grenades while carrying out work. The police cordoned off the scene and called in bomb disposal experts, also reminding about the rules for handling suspicious objects.
In the Podilskyi district of the capital, a man found a package, presumably with grenades. Law enforcement officials cordoned off the scene. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that a report was received on the "112" hotline about the discovery of a dangerous object. The applicant stated that near the work site he found a package with probable grenades. The police arrived at the address, cordoned off the scene, and called in investigators and explosives experts.
The police report on the action algorithm - what to do when finding a dangerous object:
- keep calm;
- report suspicious items to those nearby;
- mark or cordon off the area where the dangerous find is located;
- immediately inform the special services about the explosives;
- do not attempt to move the suspicious object or change its position;
- wait at a safe distance from the object of the bomb disposal experts or rescuers.
Reminder
In 2024, in the village of Mali Bereznyi in Transcarpathia, a woman during a feast detonated a grenade - almost her entire family perished, with only her 14-year-old son surviving, who called the police. A investigative operational group and forensic laboratory inspectors were dispatched in response to the call. In the residence, police discovered the bodies of three people in the middle of the room: the 32-year-old mother of the applicant, his 55-year-old grandmother, and his 70-year-old grandfather.