In Kyiv, a drunk 17-year-old desecrated a memorial plaque to a fallen Hero

In Kyiv, a 17-year-old intoxicated young man scattered flowers and stained the wall near a memorial plaque installed in honor of a defender in the house where he lived. The police drew up a protocol for petty hooliganism, and in addition, the minor apologized to the mother of the fallen Hero, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.

Recently, the Kyiv police received a report from a local resident that an unknown person desecrated a memorial site arranged in honor of her son, who died defending Ukraine.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers found broken and scattered flowers, as well as a stained facade of the building next to the memorial plaque.

District police officers, with the help of video from surveillance cameras, quickly identified the offender — he turned out to be a 17-year-old resident of Sumy region, who came to visit relatives. That evening, the minor and his friend drank alcoholic beverages, after which, passing by the house where the fallen Hero lived, he committed illegal acts. The teenager could not explain the motive for his actions.

The minor apologized to the mother of the fallen soldier, and juvenile police officers conducted a preventive conversation with the boy and his relative.

An administrative protocol was drawn up against the offender under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses — petty hooliganism. The court will decide on the punishment.