In Kyiv, a drunk 17-year-old desecrated a memorial plaque to a fallen Hero

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 3568 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 10544 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 10585 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 17773 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 17072 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 15340 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 19953 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23220 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17007 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17852 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.4m/s
75%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 16316 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 12026 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 20937 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 10249 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 12364 views
Publications
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 10521 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 12538 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 17757 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 54991 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 70104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Péter Szijjártó
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Geneva
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 7260 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 10395 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 20581 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 33118 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 28232 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Kh-59

In Kyiv, a drunk 17-year-old desecrated a memorial plaque to a fallen Hero

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Kyiv, a 17-year-old teenager scattered flowers and defiled the wall near a memorial plaque to a defender. The police drew up a report for petty hooliganism, and the minor apologized to the fallen soldier's mother.

In Kyiv, a drunk 17-year-old desecrated a memorial plaque to a fallen Hero

In Kyiv, a 17-year-old intoxicated young man scattered flowers and stained the wall near a memorial plaque installed in honor of a defender in the house where he lived. The police drew up a protocol for petty hooliganism, and in addition, the minor apologized to the mother of the fallen Hero, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.

Details

Recently, the Kyiv police received a report from a local resident that an unknown person desecrated a memorial site arranged in honor of her son, who died defending Ukraine.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers found broken and scattered flowers, as well as a stained facade of the building next to the memorial plaque.

State flag desecrated in Bila Tserkva: the person involved is wanted20.01.25, 12:58 • 33457 views

District police officers, with the help of video from surveillance cameras, quickly identified the offender — he turned out to be a 17-year-old resident of Sumy region, who came to visit relatives. That evening, the minor and his friend drank alcoholic beverages, after which, passing by the house where the fallen Hero lived, he committed illegal acts. The teenager could not explain the motive for his actions.

The minor apologized to the mother of the fallen soldier, and juvenile police officers conducted a preventive conversation with the boy and his relative.

A woman was detained in Lviv for desecrating 39 graves of soldiers03.06.25, 13:52 • 4945 views

An administrative protocol was drawn up against the offender under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses — petty hooliganism. The court will decide on the punishment.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv