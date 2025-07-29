In Kryvyi Rih, a man threw a grenade at his wife out of jealousy: the woman was wounded, the assailant died

On July 28, in the Tsentralno-Miskoy district of Kryvyi Rih, a man, driven by jealousy, threw two grenades inside a house. As a result of the explosion, a 45-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized, while a 49-year-old man died on the spot. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of attempted murder.

This was reported by the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department, according to UNN.

Details

As indicated by law enforcement, the incident occurred on July 28, around 5:00 PM, in one of the private houses in the Tsentralno-Miskoy district of the city.

During a conflict driven by jealousy, the victim's husband threw an F-1 grenade in the room, as a result of which the woman sustained bodily injuries. After that, the man used a second grenade, from the explosion of which he died on the spot. The 45-year-old woman with numerous injuries was hospitalized. - the post states.

The police added that based on this fact, investigators entered information into the ERDR under the article "attempted intentional murder."

In Nikopol, a man threw a grenade at a taxi driver: the car was damaged