In Kryvyi Rih, 56,000 subscribers were left without power due to an outage: some are receiving electricity according to a schedule

In Kryvyi Rih, more than 56,000 subscribers were left without electricity due to an accident at a substation. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, energy workers immediately got to work. Most consumers have already been reconnected via backup circuits.

Almost 20,000 subscribers are currently receiving electricity according to schedules.

By the end of the day, specialists plan to restore power supply under normal conditions - Hanzha summed up.

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