In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were injured in a rocket attack, including a child

In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were injured in a rocket attack on a civilian infrastructure facility, including a 10-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN.

Details

Five people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: three women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl who is in hospital. Other victims sustained minor injuries and are recovering at home.

The attack damaged a hotel and smashed windows in several high-rise buildings.

A nighttime attack by the enemy army with kamikaze drones also hit the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region. Rescuers are currently assessing the extent of the damage, but there were no reported casualties.

