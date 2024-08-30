Two cars collided in Dnipro region: one person died

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19096 views

Error 42: something went wron

An accident involving a car and an SUV occurred in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. A man died as a result of the accident. This is stated on the website of the SES of the region, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on the morning of August 29 near the village of Bratske in the Novooleksandrivska community. A VAZ car and a Hyundai SUV collided there. As a result of the collision, the driver's body was pinned in the car.

Using an emergency rescue tool, the rescuers unblocked the man's body from the mangled car. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the accident.

