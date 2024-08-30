Two cars collided in Dnipro region: one person died

An accident involving a car and an SUV occurred in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. A man died as a result of the accident. This is stated on the website of the SES of the region, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on the morning of August 29 near the village of Bratske in the Novooleksandrivska community. A VAZ car and a Hyundai SUV collided there. As a result of the collision, the driver's body was pinned in the car.

Using an emergency rescue tool, the rescuers unblocked the man's body from the mangled car. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the accident.

