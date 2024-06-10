In Kiev region blocked traffic on the bridge on the way to Chernihiv: how to get around

In the Kiev region, traffic was blocked on the bridge of the R-69 Kiev - Vyshgorod - Desna - Chernihiv highway in the village of Khotyanovka. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kiev RMA.

Details

Traffic on the bridge in the village of Khotyanovka, Vyshgorod district, is blocked. Traffic is carried out in a detour. for the purpose of safe and uninterrupted traffic, traffic will be bypassed by Highways:

- O100805 /Kiev - Vyshgorod - Desna-Chernihiv/ - Rovzhi,

- C100820 /Kiev - Vyshgorod - Desna-Chernihiv/ - Lebedevka.

- RMA said in a statement.

In addition, traffic will be restored along the parallel pontoon crossing next to the damaged bridge.

The regional military administration explains that the bridge was damaged during the fighting in the territory of the Kiev region.

Recall

