In Kiev and four regions, blackout schedules will be valid from 19: 00 - DTEK

Power engineers have adjusted the schedule of blackouts in Kiev and four other regions of Ukraine. Preliminary schedules will be valid from 19:00. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of DTEK.

Important: updated information on stabilization shutdown schedules for today. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odessa region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region:according to Ukrenergo, shutdown schedules will be valid today from 19: 00 to 24: 00 - stated in DTEK.

The company added that in case of new changes regarding stabilization shutdown schedules, they will inform you separately.

Earlier UNN wrote that on May 22, Ukrenergo lifted restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine from 07:00 to 20:00. electricity supply to 95% of consumers affected by the nighttime Russian attack in the East has been restored.