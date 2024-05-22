In Kiev and four regions, blackout schedules will be valid from 19: 00 - DTEK

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72636 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105507 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173846 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165143 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

In Kiev and four regions, blackout schedules will be valid from 19: 00 - DTEK

In Kiev and four regions, blackout schedules will be valid from 19: 00 - DTEK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28928 views

Power engineers have adjusted the schedule of power outages in Kiev and four other regions of Ukraine, preliminary schedules will be valid from 19:00 to midnight.

Power engineers have adjusted the schedule of blackouts in Kiev and four other regions of Ukraine. Preliminary schedules will be valid from 19:00. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of DTEK.

Details 

Important: updated information on stabilization shutdown schedules for today. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Odessa region, Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region:according to Ukrenergo, shutdown schedules will be valid today from 19: 00 to 24: 00

- stated in DTEK. 

Addition

The company added that in case of new changes regarding stabilization shutdown schedules, they will inform you separately. 

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that on May 22, Ukrenergo lifted restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine from 07:00 to 20:00. electricity supply to 95% of consumers affected by the nighttime Russian attack in the East has been restored.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyKyiv
dniproDnipro
dtekDTEK
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

