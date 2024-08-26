ukenru
In Kherson the number of injured as a result of the Russian strike increased to four

In Kherson the number of injured as a result of the Russian strike increased to four

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20592 views

Four people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Among the wounded are three women aged 64, 46 and 62 who sustained explosive injuries and wounds.

In Kherson, the number of victims of the attack by Russian troops in the afternoon increased to four, the Kherson RMA reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Another victim of Russian shelling in Dniprovsky district was brought to the hospital. A 64-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her back. At the time of the shelling, she was on the street," the RMA said on Telegram.

It is noted that the woman is receiving medical care.

Later, "it became known about two more victims of Russian shelling in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson," the RMA said. "A 46-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. A 62-year-old woman from Kherson, who sustained an explosive injury and a concussion, was provided with medical care on the spot," the statement said.

"So far, four casualties have been reported due to Russian shelling of the city's Dniprovsky district this afternoon," the RMA said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

