Russian army attacks Kherson in the afternoon: one wounded

In the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 61-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to the hip and chest - RMA reported on Telegram.

"The ambulance, as indicated, took the victim to the hospital for medical care.

At 12:47 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy missiles at Kherson.

