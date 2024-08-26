Russian army attacks Kherson in the afternoon: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 61-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of Russian shelling. He sustained an explosive trauma and wounds to his thigh and chest, and was taken to hospital.
Russian troops attacked Kherson this afternoon, and a 61-year-old man was injured in the attack, the Kherson RMA reported, UNN reports.
In the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 61-year-old man sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to the hip and chest
"The ambulance, as indicated, took the victim to the hospital for medical care.
At 12:47 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy missiles at Kherson.
Enemy attacked Kherson with drones at night, 2 wounded, one killed and one wounded in the region26.08.24, 12:07 • 21006 views