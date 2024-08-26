Enemy attacked Kherson with drones at night, 2 wounded, one killed and one wounded in the region

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Enemy attacked Kherson with drones at night, 2 wounded, one killed and one wounded in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops attacked the Kherson region, causing casualties and destruction. The shelling and air strikes hit civilian objects, damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked Kherson with drones at night, 2 victims are known, there is a dead and wounded in the region over the past day, today another person was wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin and the Kherson RMA reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Last night, the Russian army attacked Kherson with drones. Around 3:00, two people were injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV. A 57-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. A 76-year-old woman sustained blast trauma, chest and shin injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital by ambulance," the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram.

"To the attention of the residents of the Kherson community! As a result of the enemy's massive attack, a critical situation has developed in the energy sector of Ukraine. Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the regions. Emergency blackouts are in place across the country. Power supply restrictions are possible in our community as well. This can happen without warning, but only when blackouts are unavoidable," Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA, said on Telegram.

Over the past day, according to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Antonivka, Mykhailivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Vesele, Dudchany, Tomyna Balka, Komyshany, Tokarivka, Tyahynyka, Novotyahynyka, Prydniprovske, Chervonyi Mayak and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes. Russian troops hit an educational institution, an administrative building and a bakery; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 15 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings and private cars. "Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 7 others were injured," the RMA head wrote on Telegram.

Already today, according to the RMA, at about 5:30 a.m., Russian occupants fired at least four times at Tomynia Balka in Kherson region. Three residential buildings in the village were damaged as a result of the "arrivals". Walls and roofs were damaged and windows were smashed. There were no reports of injuries among local residents.

According to the RMA, Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian car in Zolota Balka. The man, born in 1963, sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a light shrapnel wound to his arm. The victim's life is not in danger, the RMA said.

The RMA also noted that a resident of Antonivka, who was injured by Russian shelling on August 23, sought medical assistance. The 55-year-old woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. She is currently under medical supervision. According to Mrochko, this brings the number of wounded in the Kherson community on August 23 to 9.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

