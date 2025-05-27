In Kherson, Russians attacked public utilities workers with a drone: six injured

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked public utilities with a drone in the morning, dropping explosives on a car, there are 6 injured, the Kherson City Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Russian terrorists again attacked our public utilities with a drone - reported in the MBA.

In the Korabelny district, according to the MBA, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car in which the brigade of KP "Parks of Kherson" was going to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.



The victims are women aged 44 and 61 and men aged 67, 43, 49 and 58. All of them have mine-explosive injuries and contusions. They are currently in the hospital. Further examination is underway - noted in the MBA.

Addition

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, 33 settlements of the region, including Kherson, were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes last day. He said that the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas, in particular, damaged 2 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses. Also, the occupiers damaged a gas pipeline, a cellular tower and private cars.

According to the GUNP in the region, enemy shelling also damaged a healthcare facility, an administrative building, two educational institutions, a kindergarten, a banking institution, and a critical infrastructure facility.

"Due to Russian aggression, 8 people were injured, including 2 children," Prokudin said on social media.

According to the police, the children were injured in Komyshany. There, Russian troops hit a civilian car with an FPV drone. "A 42-year-old man and his two sons, aged 7 and 15, were injured. The children have mine-explosive injuries, contusions, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the head. The father was diagnosed with an explosive injury and contusion," the police said.