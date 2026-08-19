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In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a minibus: four people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3402 views

Russian occupation forces attacked a minibus in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district at around 8:50 a.m. Four people were killed, and four more women were injured.

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a minibus: four people killed
Photo: t.me/olexandrprokudin

In Kherson, Russian forces attacked a minibus with a drone; 4 people are known to have been killed and 4 wounded, Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At approximately 08:50, Russian occupiers attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district. As a result of this terrorist strike, four people were killed

- Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the victims’ identities are currently being established by the relevant services. 

"Four more women were injured. They are currently in hospital. Doctors are conducting examinations and providing the injured with all necessary assistance," he added.

Update

According to the Kherson region police, Russian military forces continue shelling populated areas in Kherson and Beryslav districts, including Kherson. Over the past day, the aggressor country attacked civilians with artillery and used UAVs of various types, including "Shahed" and "Gerbera" drones. Over the past day, nine people were wounded, while two others were injured as a result of a mine explosion and a drone detonation.

In the populated areas, three apartment buildings and 15 private houses, a municipal enterprise, a café, special-purpose equipment belonging to the State Emergency Service, three cars, and a bus were damaged.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Terrorist attack
War in Ukraine
Kherson