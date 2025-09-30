$41.320.16
In Kharkiv region, the intensity of Russian assaults has decreased by about 15-20% - commander of the "Terra" unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

In the Kharkiv region, in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Assault Brigade, the intensity of Russian assaults has decreased by 15-20%. Mykola Volokhov, commander of the "Terra" unit, attributes this to a change in enemy tactics.

In Kharkiv region, the intensity of Russian assaults has decreased by about 15-20% - commander of the "Terra" unit

In the area of responsibility of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in Kharkiv region, the intensity of Russian assaults has decreased by about 15-20%. This was reported by Mykola Volokhov, commander of the "Terra" unit within the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past week, in the area of responsibility of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which is at the center of our defensive formation, the intensity of assaults has decreased by about 15-20%. We attribute this to the enemy considering other tactics, because the one they are currently implementing, which is the use of small groups, is not working for them. Therefore, they are thinking about how to rebuild it, or they are transferring forces to those areas where they will be more successful.

- Volokhov said.

He noted that the Russians are looking for a weak spot and want to break through it.

We are betting on the fact that the ground will become more aggressive for them, it will all turn into mud, slush. They have equipment, it is accumulated, they are waiting for a command where to use it. If we buy enough time and hold out until the "greenery" (leaves - ed.) does not mask this equipment, the daylight hours are as short as possible and the ground is washed out, then I believe that they will not be able to do it.

- Volokhov said.

He noted that on the front, on the one hand, when winter comes, it becomes much harder - physically, morally, in different ways.

On the other hand, for offensive operations, these are much worse conditions, since we are currently in defense, so this will play into our hands.

- Volokhov noted.

In addition, he commented on the situation in the areas of Borivske, Andriivka, and Zahryzove, where, according to DeepState, a gray zone is expanding.

There are battles that take place for certain positions that are worth holding to the end. The reason is tactical value. Sometimes the loss of some positions leads to more significant losses. Sometimes it happens the other way around, that certain positions do not have such value and can be given up for further recapture.

Therefore, there are operational things, the DeepState map reflects this quite well, very quickly in fact. There is no need to feel negative emotions about this. Of course, it is always bad when they move forward, but sometimes it is operationally necessary and we gain more from it.

 - Volokhov explained.

He noted that he could not specifically say where the Defense Forces had retreated, because this information could be used by the enemy.

But sometimes moving from some position, letting them in there and smashing them there, and then going back – this is a tactic we implement.

- Volokhov said.

Zelenskyy received a report from Syrskyi: good results on deep strikes, on the front attention is on Kupyansk, the areas of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia29.09.25, 12:44 • 3338 views

Addition

Fighters of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "Achilles" hit two Russian multiple rocket launcher systems TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" in the Kupyansk direction.

Anna Murashko

