In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone strike claimed a life, among 7 injured is a child
Kyiv • UNN
The city of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast was attacked by a Geran-2 type UAV. As a result of the strike, one person died, and seven were injured, including a 13-year-old child.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Zlatopil with a drone, one person was killed and 7 were injured, including a child, said Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy attacked the city of Zlatopil with drones. Preliminarily, a Geran-2 type UAV strike was carried out. As of now, one person is known to have died. Another 7 people were injured, including a 13-year-old child.
According to him, medics are providing assistance promptly.
One dead, four wounded in Kharkiv region due to Russian KAB strike14.07.25, 11:47 • 1754 views