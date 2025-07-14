In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone strike claimed a life, among 7 injured is a child

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Zlatopil with a drone, one person was killed and 7 were injured, including a child, said Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the city of Zlatopil with drones. Preliminarily, a Geran-2 type UAV strike was carried out. As of now, one person is known to have died. Another 7 people were injured, including a 13-year-old child. - wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, medics are providing assistance promptly.

One dead, four wounded in Kharkiv region due to Russian KAB strike