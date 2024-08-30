In Kharkiv one of Russia's strikes hit the city center, civilian infrastructure - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the enemy attacked the central part of the city, damaging civilian infrastructure. Information on the damage and casualties is being updated, and the population is being urged to be cautious due to the threat of further attacks.
In Kharkiv, one of the Russian strikes hit the city center, the civilian infrastructure, said the mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
One of the strikes hit the central part of the city, civilian infrastructure. Information on the damage and casualties is being updated. Be careful - the enemy continues to launch its unmanned aerial vehicles
