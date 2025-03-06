In Kharkiv, a "Shahed" attacked a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone "Shahed" hit a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. An explosion has been recorded in the city, and details of the incident are being clarified.
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a high-rise building. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as reported by UNN.
Preliminarily, we have an attack by the enemy UAV "Shahed" on a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district. We are clarifying the details.
Recall
Earlier, the Air Forces warned about identified threats in the Kharkiv region. In addition, a few minutes earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in the city of Kharkiv.
Explosions in Kharkiv: Russia hit an unmanned aerial vehicle in the city center28.02.25, 23:27 • 38439 views