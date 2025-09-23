$41.380.13
In Kharkiv, a man who shot a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran who lost a leg in the war will be tried.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

An indictment has been sent to court against a 43-year-old Kharkiv resident who shot and beat a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran who lost a leg. The man faces 3 to 7 years in prison for hooliganism with the use of weapons.

In Kharkiv, a man who shot a Ukrainian Armed Forces veteran who lost a leg in the war will be tried.

An indictment has been sent to court against a Kharkiv resident who shot and beat a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man will be tried for hooliganism with the use of a pre-prepared weapon, which can lead to imprisonment for a term of 3 to 7 years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv, prosecutors of the Nemyshliansky District Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to court against a 43-year-old local resident who opened fire on a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the evening of August 3, 2025.

An indictment has been sent to court against a 43-year-old Kharkiv resident who "opened fire on a Ukrainian defender during a conflict. He is charged with hooliganism with the use of a pre-prepared weapon (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)" 

- the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, the conflict arose near a house on 92nd Brigade Street. The attacker pulled out a rubber bullet pistol and shot a 22-year-old serviceman who had lost a leg during combat operations and uses a prosthesis. When the victim fell, the man continued to beat him with his hands and feet, and tried to strangle him.

Law enforcement officers detained the attacker on the same day, and he is currently in custody.

The indictment has been sent to court, where the man faces 3 to 7 years in prison. The case will be heard in open court, and the court hearing will be the first stage in bringing the attacker to justice for the attack on the veteran.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on August 3, a man in Kharkiv shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and then beat him.

On August 5, the Kharkiv court remanded in custody without bail the man who shot the AFU veteran.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv