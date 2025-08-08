In July, imports of electricity and batteries decreased - State Customs Service

In July 2025, the import of electricity and batteries to Ukraine significantly decreased, while total customs payments to the state budget increased by 30% compared to last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

In some product groups, there was a decrease in import volumes and a corresponding reduction in customs revenues. These groups include, in particular, electricity, batteries, hydraulic turbines, ferroalloys, and mineral and chemical fertilizers. - noted the State Customs Service.

Details

In July, a significant reduction in electricity imports was recorded — volumes fell by more than 20% compared to July 2024. Battery imports also decreased by 15%, which may be related to the development of domestic production and the replacement of imported components. A similar trend is observed in the supply of hydraulic turbines, ferroalloys, and mineral fertilizers, which showed negative dynamics.

However, overall, the import of goods to Ukraine increased by 38.1% — to 3.6 million tons, and taxable imports increased by 24.8%, to 3.05 million tons. Oil products, passenger cars, petroleum gases, cigarettes, coal, and trucks made a significant contribution to the growth of customs payments. At the same time, the reduction in electricity and battery imports partially restrained the growth rates in the respective categories.

In addition, in July 2025, customs payment exemptions significantly increased — from UAH 17.85 billion in July 2024 to UAH 29.14 billion this year. This affected the decrease in the share of taxable imports in the total volume from 94% to 85%.

Overall, despite the difficult economic situation, customs revenues in July show stable positive dynamics, which indicates the activity of foreign economic activity and the effective operation of the customs system. - emphasized the State Customs Service.

Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom