In India, more than 10 people, including children, died in a hotel fire - BBC

On Tuesday, April 29, a fire broke out at the Rituraj Hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata, killing more than 10 people. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

There were children among the dead: several people suffered serious injuries. According to the Indian government, the fire has been brought under control, but rescue operations are still ongoing. A special investigation team has also been created to investigate the incident.

The exact information on the number of dead and injured is currently being clarified.

The city of Kolkata is located in eastern India and is the capital of the state of West Bengal. It is also the second largest city in India after Mumbai and the fourth most populous city in India after Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

