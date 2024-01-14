In Iceland, lava from a volcanic eruption reached the city

A volcanic eruption began in southwestern Iceland on Sunday, January 14. Lava reached the small fishing town of Grindavik. At least three houses burned down there. This was reported by RUV, according to UNN.

Details

The lava reached the streets of the city and covered part of one building, which caught fire, and then another. No one was injured. Almost 4000 people in Grindavik were evacuated in advance.

Shortly before the lava reached the town, a new fissure appeared just 50 meters from the nearest houses in the village.

The mayor of Grindavik, Fannar Yunasson, earlier called the volcanic eruption "a big and serious shock for the population." He explained that the eruption is close enough that the lava will have a relatively short way to go to the city.

Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson said that people's lives are not in danger, although infrastructure may be at risk.

Volcano erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland