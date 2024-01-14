Volcano erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland

On Sunday, January 14, a volcanic eruption occurred in southwestern Iceland, the fifth on the Reykjanes Peninsula since 2021. This was reported by Reuters and by the Icelandic Meteorological Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, at least 200 earthquakes hit the area near Grindavik on Sunday at around 3 a.m. local time. This is the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula since 2021.

It is noted that the lava is located about 450 meters from the northernmost houses and flows in the direction of the fishing town of Grindavik. Before that, seismic activity increased in Grindavik, after which the Civil Protection Coordination Center decided to evacuate the city. Due to the volcanic eruption, Grindavik is partially without electricity.

A coast guard helicopter was sent to the region to assess the situation and determine the exact location of the eruption.

Addendum

The previous eruption occurred on December 19, 2023. At that time, authorities evacuated nearly 4,000 residents of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal resort.

Recall

An eruption of the Otake volcano began in the southwest of the Japanese island.

After the eruption, the meteorological agency raised the warning level to three (out of five), which means that people should not approach the crater.