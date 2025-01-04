In Germany, almost 300 thousand people signed a petition to ban fireworks

German citizens have actively supported an online petition calling on the authorities to ban the launch of fireworks by individuals after 5 people were killed, dozens injured, and hundreds detained on New Year's Eve. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the project of a complete ban on the sale of fireworks posted online has collected more than 270 thousand signatures.

On Friday, during a meeting with firefighters, Chancellor Scholz confirmed his intention to introduce restrictions on what kind of fireworks can be sold to the public and a system of penalties for those who carry out illegal launches.

At the same time, a number of politicians criticized the idea of a complete ban on fireworks. Former Minister of Justice from the Free Democrats party Marco Buschmann called it “collective punishment”. And Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner emphasized that most citizens celebrated the New Year peacefully, so they should not be deprived of the right to traditional fireworks.

The police union and the German National Medical Association strongly supported the nationwide ban on pyrotechnics, calling the events of New Year's Eve “crossing the line of what is acceptable.

Recall

Five people were killed in fireworks accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement officers were reported in other cities.