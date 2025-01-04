In Germany, almost 300 thousand people signed a petition to ban fireworks

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 69594 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153622 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130657 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138052 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136152 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167072 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104594 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113992 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134573 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133771 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 59375 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103096 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105299 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167072 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194686 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183811 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133771 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134573 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144064 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152703 views
In Germany, almost 300 thousand people signed a petition to ban fireworks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33179 views

After 5 people were killed on New Year's Eve, a petition to ban fireworks gained 270,000 signatures. Chancellor Scholz plans to limit the sale of fireworks, but a complete ban is controversial among politicians.

German citizens have actively supported an online petition calling on the authorities to ban the launch of fireworks by individuals after 5 people were killed, dozens injured, and hundreds detained on New Year's Eve. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the project of a complete ban on the sale of fireworks posted online has collected more than 270 thousand signatures. 

On Friday, during a meeting with firefighters, Chancellor Scholz confirmed his intention to introduce restrictions on what kind of fireworks can be sold to the public and a system of penalties for those who carry out illegal launches.

At the same time, a number of politicians criticized the idea of a complete ban on fireworks. Former Minister of Justice from the Free Democrats party Marco Buschmann called it “collective punishment”. And Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner emphasized that most citizens celebrated the New Year peacefully, so they should not be deprived of the right to traditional fireworks. 

The police union and the German National Medical Association strongly supported the nationwide ban on pyrotechnics, calling the events of New Year's Eve “crossing the line of what is acceptable.

Recall

Five people were killed in fireworks accidents on New Year's Eve in Germany. In Berlin, 330 people were detained, 13 police officers were injured, and attacks on law enforcement officers were reported in other cities.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising