In France, the Parliament once again failed a vote of no confidence in the Bayrou government

On Monday, February 10, the vote of no confidence in the government of Francois Bairro, submitted to the National Assembly, did not find the necessary support among the deputies, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the proposal submitted by the extreme leftists from Unconquered France received 128 votes out of the minimum required 288.

Immediately afterward, the Prime Minister again invoked the constitutional article that allows him to make decisions without a vote of the parliament to pass the part of the bill dealing with government spending.

This is likely to trigger another vote of no confidence by the left-wing opposition this week, the newspaper notes.

Recall

On December 5 last year, the French parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier with 331 votes. This was the first such case since 1962, and Barnier's government became the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned after losing a confidence vote by 331 votes. The country was left without an executive branch and a budget for 2025 while Macron searched for a new head of government.

On December 24, France presented a new government headed by Prime Minister François Bayrou. Seven ministers retained their positions, while some received new appointments, and the first meeting was held on January 3.

On February 5, the left-wing radical party "Unconquered France" initiated a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Bayrou over the adoption of the budget without a vote. Both attempts failed due to a lack of votes.