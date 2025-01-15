In France, far-left MPs want to announce a vote of no confidence in the new government

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126309 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115308 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123342 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124709 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155453 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107888 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113730 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106096 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 30037 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114137 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112022 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 28025 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126309 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155453 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181853 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171306 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112022 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114137 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137528 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129698 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147324 views
Actual
In France, far-left MPs want to announce a vote of no confidence in the new government

In France, far-left MPs want to announce a vote of no confidence in the new government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26366 views

Far-left French MPs initiated a vote of no confidence in the government of François Bayrou immediately after his keynote speech. The government needs 287 votes to be dismissed, but the initiative has low chances of success.

The French parliament is considering a vote of no confidence in the Bayrou government, initiated by the opposition, by far-left MPs a few hours after the keynote speech of new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. This was reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

Details

“The sooner you leave, the better,” said Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far left and head of the Unconquered France party, in the meeting room.

The motion of no confidence in the Bairro government was also supported by the Communists and environmentalists. A total of 57 deputies.

Currently, the initiative has low chances of success, as without the votes of the Socialist Party and the far-right National Union, the vote of no confidence will not receive the required number of votes.

The Socialists, who have 66 MPs, said that their position would depend on the prime minister's attitude to revising the pension reform. However, even if this party supports the government's resignation, its fate will depend on the decision of the National Union, which has 124 MPs, the largest faction.

The far-right has not yet announced a final decision, but party president Bardella sharply criticized Bairro's speech in parliament. 

Nothing about purchasing power, nothing about insecurity, nothing concrete about immigration: the lives of the French are an empty paragraph in this useless speech,

- he noted.

An absolute majority of 287 votes is needed to dismiss the new government, with three of the 577 parliamentary seats currently vacant.

The previous government, led by Michel Barnier, was in power for three months.

Recall

The French parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier with 331 votes. This is the first such case since 1962, and Barnier's government has become the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned after losing a confidence vote by 331 votes. The country was left without an executive branch and a budget for 2025 while Macron searched for a new head of government.

On December 24, France presented a new government headed by Prime Minister François Bayrou. Seven ministers retained their positions, while some received new appointments, and the first meeting was held on January 3.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance

Contact us about advertising