In France, far-left MPs want to announce a vote of no confidence in the new government

The French parliament is considering a vote of no confidence in the Bayrou government, initiated by the opposition, by far-left MPs a few hours after the keynote speech of new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. This was reported by Le Monde, according to UNN.

“The sooner you leave, the better,” said Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far left and head of the Unconquered France party, in the meeting room.

The motion of no confidence in the Bairro government was also supported by the Communists and environmentalists. A total of 57 deputies.

Currently, the initiative has low chances of success, as without the votes of the Socialist Party and the far-right National Union, the vote of no confidence will not receive the required number of votes.

The Socialists, who have 66 MPs, said that their position would depend on the prime minister's attitude to revising the pension reform. However, even if this party supports the government's resignation, its fate will depend on the decision of the National Union, which has 124 MPs, the largest faction.

The far-right has not yet announced a final decision, but party president Bardella sharply criticized Bairro's speech in parliament.

Nothing about purchasing power, nothing about insecurity, nothing concrete about immigration: the lives of the French are an empty paragraph in this useless speech, - he noted.

An absolute majority of 287 votes is needed to dismiss the new government, with three of the 577 parliamentary seats currently vacant.

The previous government, led by Michel Barnier, was in power for three months.

Recall

The French parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier with 331 votes. This is the first such case since 1962, and Barnier's government has become the shortest in the history of the Fifth Republic.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier resigned after losing a confidence vote by 331 votes. The country was left without an executive branch and a budget for 2025 while Macron searched for a new head of government.

On December 24, France presented a new government headed by Prime Minister François Bayrou. Seven ministers retained their positions, while some received new appointments, and the first meeting was held on January 3.