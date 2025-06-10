In France, a schoolboy pulled out a knife and attacked a female teacher: a secondary school employee died from her injuries

During the inspection of school backpacks, a 15-year-old student of a French high school stabbed a teacher's assistant with a knife. The latter died from her injuries. UNN reports with reference to bfmtv.

Details

The tragedy occurred at a school in Upper Marne (a department in northeastern France), in the town of Nogent: this morning, shortly before 8:30 a.m., as guards were searching bags at the entrance to the Françoise-Dolto high school, a high school student pulled out a knife and attacked a teacher's assistant. The 31-year-old victim of the attack died from her injuries, according to a source close to the investigation. A 14-year-old high school student was taken into custody at the Nogent gendarmerie. Police are investigating to reconstruct the course of events and the reasons.

Comment from the French authorities

While taking care of our children in Nogent, a teacher's assistant lost her life, becoming a victim of senseless violence. .. The country is in mourning, and the government is mobilizing to reduce crime. - French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on X.

Let us remind you

A shooting occurred in a school in the Austrian city of Graz. Nine people died, including eight students and one adult, the perpetrator was found dead in the school toilet.