In France, a schoolboy pulled out a knife and attacked a female teacher: a secondary school employee died from her injuries

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 7122 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 60788 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 153649 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 113097 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 107905 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 196003 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 65304 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 53898 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178670 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100787 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 55528 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

June 10, 05:39 AM • 40198 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 19865 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 33429 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

09:20 AM • 28445 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 195982 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178652 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 193463 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 179469 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242919 views
In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 12180 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 18311 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 20325 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 46371 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 58661 views
In France, a schoolboy pulled out a knife and attacked a female teacher: a secondary school employee died from her injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

In France, a 15-year-old student attacked a teacher's assistant with a knife while checking briefcases. The 31-year-old woman died at the scene from her injuries. Police are investigating the tragedy.

In France, a schoolboy pulled out a knife and attacked a female teacher: a secondary school employee died from her injuries

During the inspection of school backpacks, a 15-year-old student of a French high school stabbed a teacher's assistant with a knife. The latter died from her injuries. UNN reports with reference to bfmtv.

Details

The tragedy occurred at a school in Upper Marne (a department in northeastern France), in the town of Nogent: this morning, shortly before 8:30 a.m., as guards were searching bags at the entrance to the Françoise-Dolto high school, a high school student pulled out a knife and attacked a teacher's assistant. The 31-year-old victim of the attack died from her injuries, according to a source close to the investigation. A 14-year-old high school student was taken into custody at the Nogent gendarmerie. Police are investigating to reconstruct the course of events and the reasons.

Comment from the French authorities

While taking care of our children in Nogent, a teacher's assistant lost her life, becoming a victim of senseless violence. .. The country is in mourning, and the government is mobilizing to reduce crime.

- French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on X.

Let us remind you

A shooting occurred in a school in the Austrian city of Graz. Nine people died, including eight students and one adult, the perpetrator was found dead in the school toilet.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Austria
Emmanuel Macron
France
