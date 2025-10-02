In Donetsk region, the zone of the "long" curfew has been expanded: who is affected

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 3720 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 14744 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 23996 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 26056 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 24764 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 40932 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20382 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 21395 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 38066 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 56194 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
96%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 23981 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 29211 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters08:49 AM • 12792 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 13485 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 11146 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 6980 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 11573 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 13914 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 29660 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 40938 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Copenhagen
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 51129 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 59382 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 41709 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 44277 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 53757 views
Actual
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Bild

In Donetsk region, the zone of the "long" curfew has been expanded: who is affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

The territories where this zone has been expanded are located 10 km from the front line and are under constant Russian shelling.

In Donetsk region, the zone of the "long" curfew has been expanded: who is affected

In Donetsk region, the zone of the "long" curfew has been expanded. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

The corresponding order was signed in response to letters from the operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro" and the group of troops "East".

From now on, starting from October 6, the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM in all settlements of Siversk, Soledar, Toretsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Shakhove communities.

This rule will also apply in Zvanivka, Pereizne, and Kuzmynivka of the Zvanivka community, in Malynivka and Tykhonivka of the Mykolaivka community, and in Dobropillia, Bilytske, Vodianske, Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Shevchenko, and Hannivka of the Dobropillia community.

All these territories are located within a 10-kilometer zone from the front and are under constant shelling.

- Filashkin stated.

He called on the population to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine, and those who still remain at home - to observe the curfew restrictions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the occupied part of Donbas, schoolchildren and students are forced to deliver water to the so-called "SVO veterans".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine