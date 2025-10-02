In Donetsk region, the zone of the "long" curfew has been expanded: who is affected

In Donetsk region, the zone of the "long" curfew has been expanded. This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

The corresponding order was signed in response to letters from the operational-strategic group of troops "Dnipro" and the group of troops "East".

From now on, starting from October 6, the curfew will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 AM in all settlements of Siversk, Soledar, Toretsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Shakhove communities.

This rule will also apply in Zvanivka, Pereizne, and Kuzmynivka of the Zvanivka community, in Malynivka and Tykhonivka of the Mykolaivka community, and in Dobropillia, Bilytske, Vodianske, Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Shevchenko, and Hannivka of the Dobropillia community.

All these territories are located within a 10-kilometer zone from the front and are under constant shelling. - Filashkin stated.

He called on the population to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine, and those who still remain at home - to observe the curfew restrictions.

