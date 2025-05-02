In Dnipropetrovsk region, fires broke out at two enterprises due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, two wounded

$41.470.09
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM
Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, fires broke out at two enterprises due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 62 views

At night, the enemy attacked the Slovyansk community, two men were injured. Also, the enemy struck with an FPV drone and artillery on Nikopol region, air defense units shot down 6 UAVs.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, fires broke out at two enterprises due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, two wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked the Slovyansk community at night, two men were injured, and fires broke out at two enterprises, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

At night, the aggressor attacked the Slovyansk community of the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate that two men were injured. A 47-year-old wounded man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another victim, 31 years old, will be treated on an outpatient basis. Fires broke out at two enterprises

- wrote Lysak.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the enemy struck Nikopol region with an FPV drone and artillery. They targeted the Pokrovsk and Chervonogrigorivka communities. There were no deaths or injuries.

6 drones were shot down over the region, Lysak noted.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 drones: 64 shot down, 62 did not reach their targets02.05.25, 08:30 • 988 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
