In Dnipropetrovsk region, fires broke out at two enterprises due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, two wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked the Slovyansk community at night, two men were injured, and fires broke out at two enterprises, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

At night, the aggressor attacked the Slovyansk community of the Synelnykivskyi district with UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate that two men were injured. A 47-year-old wounded man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another victim, 31 years old, will be treated on an outpatient basis. Fires broke out at two enterprises - wrote Lysak.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the enemy struck Nikopol region with an FPV drone and artillery. They targeted the Pokrovsk and Chervonogrigorivka communities. There were no deaths or injuries.

6 drones were shot down over the region, Lysak noted.

