In Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old child shot himself in the head with a traumatic pistol

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a two-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head with a traumatic pistol. This was reported by the Nikopol District Police Department, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of September 10. The police received a report that a young boy had been wounded by a traumatic weapon.

An investigative and operational group from Police Department No. 2 of the Nikopol District Police Department arrived at the scene. It was preliminarily established that the child took a traumatic pistol from a drawer in a private house and accidentally fired it. The bullet hit him in the forehead. - the report states.

At the time of the incident, the 31-year-old mother was at home. The injured boy was taken to a local hospital, after which he was transported to a regional medical facility for further treatment.

Law enforcement officers are currently conducting an investigation. Based on its results, a decision will be made regarding bringing the parents to justice.

