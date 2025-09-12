In Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old child shot himself in the head with a traumatic pistol

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 2416 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 6836 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 14207 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 11751 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 13562 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 37060 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39175 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52346 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 81208 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 40068 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.2m/s
31%
756mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - UmerovSeptember 12, 01:50 AM • 8632 views
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 4568 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 4484 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 11782 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 25837 views
Publications
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 86 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 14207 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 81208 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 55125 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 73732 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Radosław Sikorski
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 27837 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 73732 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 37687 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 44011 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 109275 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old child shot himself in the head with a traumatic pistol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

In Nikopol, a two-year-old boy was wounded in the forehead by a traumatic pistol he found in a drawer. The child has been hospitalized, and the police are conducting an investigation.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old child shot himself in the head with a traumatic pistol

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a two-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head with a traumatic pistol. This was reported by the Nikopol District Police Department, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of September 10. The police received a report that a young boy had been wounded by a traumatic weapon.

An investigative and operational group from Police Department No. 2 of the Nikopol District Police Department arrived at the scene. It was preliminarily established that the child took a traumatic pistol from a drawer in a private house and accidentally fired it. The bullet hit him in the forehead.

- the report states.

At the time of the incident, the 31-year-old mother was at home. The injured boy was taken to a local hospital, after which he was transported to a regional medical facility for further treatment.

Law enforcement officers are currently conducting an investigation. Based on its results, a decision will be made regarding bringing the parents to justice.

Shooting at a car service in Lviv region: there are fatalities12.09.25, 13:48 • 794 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast