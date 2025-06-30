In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a man who killed a woman with a grenade and injured two more people and a child was served with a notice of suspicion

Prosecutors reported suspicion to a resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast who threw a live grenade at a woman with a child. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of intentional murder. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, in the Kamianske district of the region, the suspect, due to a conflict, threw a grenade into the yard where the victims' family was staying.

As a result of the explosion, a 50-year-old woman died. A 15-year-old girl and two women aged 48 and 69 were injured. They were hospitalized with bodily injuries of varying severity.

Attack on people with a combat grenade in Kyiv region: the attacker faces life imprisonment In the Kyiv region, the attacker who threw a combat grenade at people faces life imprisonment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine. On June 7, in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, an unknown person threw a grenade at a group of people. As a result of the explosion, five local residents, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured. The police quickly identified and detained the perpetrator. He turned out to be a 50-year-old local resident. According to preliminary information, the attacker had been in conflict with the victims for a long time. On the day of the attack, he took a grenade, came to the place where the people were, and threw it at them. The perpetrator was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators, with the consent of the prosecutor, informed him that he was suspected of attempted murder of two or more persons and illegal handling of ammunition. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

The man was detained and served with suspicion. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for him is being decided.

In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a grenade into a crowd: six people were injured