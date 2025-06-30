In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a man who killed a woman with a grenade and injured two more people and a child was served with a notice of suspicion

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 4524 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 30849 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 24389 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 31019 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 48190 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 98951 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 111400 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 117436 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102901 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 271725 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
7.7m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 47005 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 53479 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 67539 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 44679 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 44716 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work02:37 PM • 6664 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something else02:11 PM • 10052 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 30849 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 98951 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 271725 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Turkey
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 45406 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 68190 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 81810 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 93193 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 199673 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
IRIS-T
Diia (service)
Eurofighter Typhoon
Nord Stream

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a man who killed a woman with a grenade and injured two more people and a child was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, prosecutors notified a man of suspicion for intentional murder. He threw a grenade into the yard, where a 50-year-old woman died and three other people, including a 15-year-old child, were injured.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a man who killed a woman with a grenade and injured two more people and a child was served with a notice of suspicion

Prosecutors reported suspicion to a resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast who threw a live grenade at a woman with a child. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of intentional murder. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, in the Kamianske district of the region, the suspect, due to a conflict, threw a grenade into the yard where the victims' family was staying.

As a result of the explosion, a 50-year-old woman died. A 15-year-old girl and two women aged 48 and 69 were injured. They were hospitalized with bodily injuries of varying severity.

Attack on people with a combat grenade in Kyiv region: the attacker faces life imprisonment In the Kyiv region, the attacker who threw a combat grenade at people faces life imprisonment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine. On June 7, in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, an unknown person threw a grenade at a group of people. As a result of the explosion, five local residents, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured. The police quickly identified and detained the perpetrator. He turned out to be a 50-year-old local resident. According to preliminary information, the attacker had been in conflict with the victims for a long time. On the day of the attack, he took a grenade, came to the place where the people were, and threw it at them. The perpetrator was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators, with the consent of the prosecutor, informed him that he was suspected of attempted murder of two or more persons and illegal handling of ammunition. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment. 11.06.25, 20:37 • 3212 views

The man was detained and served with suspicion. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for him is being decided.

In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a grenade into a crowd: six people were injured01.06.25, 20:00 • 7255 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9