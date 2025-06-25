In Dnipro, the building of the State Executive Service was damaged as a result of the strike on June 24 25 June 2025

In Dnipro, the building of the State Executive Service was damaged as a result of Russian shelling on June 24. There were no casualties, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

On June 24, Russia once again launched a missile strike on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. At about 11 o'clock, as a result of a missile strike on Dnipro, the premises of the Second Right-Bank Department of the State Executive Service in the Chechelivskyi and Novokodatskyi districts of the city — a structural subdivision of the Southern Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice — were damaged - the message says.

Details

It is reported that the shock wave from the explosion knocked out metal-plastic windows and the inner wall of the office. In addition, the official car was damaged.

Fortunately, thanks to the coordinated actions of the employees, none of the personnel were injured - everyone was in the shelter during the attack - added the Ministry of Justice.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, 19 people died in Dnipro, and the total number of deaths in the region reached 21. More than 300 residents were injured, infrastructure, residential buildings and medical facilities were destroyed.