In December, Ukrainians replenished their gambling accounts by almost UAH 20 billion

Ukrainians are increasingly spending more on gambling In December 2024, citizens deposited a record UAH 19.4 billion into gambling accounts.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak with reference to the CES study, UNN reports.

MP Zhelezniak published CES statistics on how much citizens spend on gambling legally. On average, in January-November 2024, citizens spent UAH 12.7 billion per month to replenish gambling accounts.

In December, this figure reached UAH 19.4 billion per month.

The bad news is that the tax burden has decreased overall. This is as a percentage of deposits (so as legal deposits grow, you see more tax dynamics). But this means that evasion schemes remain. They are just more complex - wrote the MP.

In 2023, the leaders in the gambling sector in Ukraine earned UAH 54.92 billion, which is 28 times higher than in 2022. The top 10 includes 9 online casinos, two of which are engaged in betting activities, as well as 1 lottery operator.