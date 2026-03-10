$43.900.1750.710.17
In Chernivtsi, a contractor and an engineer are suspected of causing 850,000 UAH in damages during road repairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

The contractor and technical supervision engineer did not use 238 tons of asphalt during the repair of Khotynska Street. The city budget suffered damages of 850,000 hryvnias.

In Chernivtsi, a contractor and an engineer are suspected of causing 850,000 UAH in damages during road repairs

In Chernivtsi, during the repair of Khotynska Street, part of the asphalt was not used, which caused almost UAH 850,000 in damages to the city budget. The contractor and the technical supervision engineer were notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi District Prosecutor's Office, the contractor and the technical supervision engineer were notified of suspicion of misappropriation of budget funds and official forgery during the major repair of Khotynska Street (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

The road repair, which cost over UAH 200 million, began in 2020 and was completed in 2023.

After just a few years, the road surface in certain sections of the street was in an extremely unsatisfactory condition.

The pre-trial investigation established that the contractor did not use more than 238 tons of asphalt concrete mixture provided for by the project - this is about ten trucks. The examination also confirmed that the upper layer of asphalt does not meet the standards of density and water saturation, and its characteristics differ from the approved project.

Despite this, the contractor and the technical supervision engineer entered unreliable data into the acceptance acts, which allowed them to receive full payment. As a result, the cost of the work was overstated by almost UAH 850,000, causing damage to the city budget.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernivtsi