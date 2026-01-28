In Chernihiv, hot water supply is temporarily suspended, the resource is planned to be directed to heating - utility workers

In Chernihiv, hot water supply will be temporarily suspended; during the cold snap, the resource is planned to be directed to heating, the municipal enterprise "Teplokomunenergo" of the Chernihiv City Council announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Starting January 30, 2026, the supply of hot water will be temporarily suspended. Currently, the city is experiencing a deficit of thermal capacity – a consequence of enemy attacks on critical infrastructure. A significant drop in air temperature is also expected. Under these conditions, the available resource is insufficient to simultaneously provide consumers with both heating and hot water. That is why all resources during this period will be directed to maintaining heating in homes to preserve warmth in the homes of Chernihiv residents. - stated the municipal enterprise.

The technical services of the municipal enterprise "Teplokomunenergo" and energy workers, as indicated, are working in an intensified mode to stabilize the situation.

"We ask for your understanding regarding the inconvenience. The situation is temporary! Our common task is to keep homes warm!" - noted the utility workers.

