02:19 PM • 2726 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 10855 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 17917 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 22821 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 23129 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 23337 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 26611 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44608 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57557 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 43110 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
In Chernihiv, hot water supply is temporarily suspended, the resource is planned to be directed to heating - utility workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

From January 30, 2026, KP "Teplokomunenergo" temporarily suspends hot water supply in Chernihiv. This is due to a deficit of thermal capacity and an expected decrease in air temperature, which requires directing all resources to heating.

In Chernihiv, hot water supply is temporarily suspended, the resource is planned to be directed to heating - utility workers

In Chernihiv, hot water supply will be temporarily suspended; during the cold snap, the resource is planned to be directed to heating, the municipal enterprise "Teplokomunenergo" of the Chernihiv City Council announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Starting January 30, 2026, the supply of hot water will be temporarily suspended. Currently, the city is experiencing a deficit of thermal capacity – a consequence of enemy attacks on critical infrastructure. A significant drop in air temperature is also expected. Under these conditions, the available resource is insufficient to simultaneously provide consumers with both heating and hot water. That is why all resources during this period will be directed to maintaining heating in homes to preserve warmth in the homes of Chernihiv residents.

- stated the municipal enterprise.

The technical services of the municipal enterprise "Teplokomunenergo" and energy workers, as indicated, are working in an intensified mode to stabilize the situation.

"We ask for your understanding regarding the inconvenience. The situation is temporary! Our common task is to keep homes warm!" - noted the utility workers.

Julia Shramko

Society
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv