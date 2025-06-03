$41.620.09
In Chernihiv, due to the night attack by Russian "Shaheds", there are already five victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

In Chernihiv, as a result of the night attack, an industrial enterprise, an educational institution, 80 apartments and 7 private houses were damaged. Five people were injured, two of them in serious condition.

In Chernihiv, due to the night attack by Russian "Shaheds", there are already five victims

In Chernihiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, there are already five victims, an industrial enterprise and an educational institution were damaged, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"As of now, 5 people have been injured. 2 men with severe injuries, a woman with moderate injuries. All hospitalized", - wrote Bryzhynskyi.

One woman and a man, according to him, received minor bodily injuries and refused hospitalization.

According to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, "Chernihiv was attacked by enemy "Shaheds" tonight." "There were several hits - in different areas of the city," the head of the Regional State Administration said.

According to him, the Russians hit the civilian sector. "Private buildings, shops, and infrastructure are under attack. There was a hit on one of the industrial enterprises. I thank our rescuers who quickly extinguished the fire," Chaus noted.

Bryzhynskyi reported that one private house was destroyed; damaged: 7 private houses; industrial enterprise; 80 apartments; educational institution; 4 other premises.

Addition

Last day, according to Chaus, during the day the Russians struck with drones and artillery at the Semenivska community. As a result of the attack, a civilian man died. He was 58 years old. The Russians also shelled Semenivka itself. They hit a residential building with artillery - a 61-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed-136
Chernihiv
