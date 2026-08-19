In Cherkasy region, a fire spread from a private household yard and engulfed 100 hectares of forest

In Cherkasy region, a fire from a private yard, fanned by strong winds, triggered a large-scale forest fire, the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The fire spread from a private household to a forested area: together with the State Emergency Service, we are extinguishing a large-scale fire in Cherkasy region - "Forests of Ukraine" reported.

Together with the State Emergency Service and other services, forestry workers reportedly managed to contain the fire in the Kumeiky Forestry in Cherkasy region. The fire started on the grounds of a private household in the village of Kumeiky.

"Due to squally wind gusts, the fire spread very quickly to the forestry's forested area, which directly adjoins the settlement. The flames engulfed pine stands of various ages," the state enterprise said.

The fire was contained over an estimated area of 25 hectares on territory managed by "Forests of Ukraine." The total fire area across all land users was approximately 100 hectares.

The State Emergency Service noted that efforts to extinguish the large-scale forest fire in Cherkasy region, which began the day before, are ongoing.

"The fire is currently contained over an area of 100 hectares," the State Emergency Service reported.

Update

According to the State Emergency Service, a total of 456 fires broke out in Ukraine's ecosystems over the past day, covering a total area of more than 375 hectares.