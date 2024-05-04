In Beryslav, Russian drones caused a fire in a destroyed educational institution

A fire broke out in the Kherson region as a result of explosives dropped by enemy drones on an educational institution in Beryslav that had been previously destroyed by shelling. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Russian troops continue to destroy educational institutions in Kherson region.



In the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from drones on an educational institution in Beryslav that had been previously destroyed by shelling. A fire broke out at the site of the "arrival" - Kherson Regional Military Administration.

