russian drones attack a truck with drinking water in Beryslav

This morning, a truck delivering drinking water to local residents came under enemy fire in Beryslav. This was reported by the head of the Beryslav district state administration Volodymyr Litvinov, UNN reports.

russian troops attacked a car with drones - He added.

The car burned down, but the main thing is that no one was injured.

Recall

As a result of russian shelling in Kherson region, the Point of Invincibility, a cell tower, an educational institution and 10 private houses were damaged. The russian army shelled 19 settlements in Kherson region yesterday.

