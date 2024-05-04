russian drones attack a truck with drinking water in Beryslav

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100247 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110815 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153479 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157203 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253333 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174794 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165940 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227474 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 24916 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38435 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 25506 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 31997 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29225 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253333 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238998 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225659 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100247 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113481 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114351 views
russian drones attack a truck with drinking water in Beryslav

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25525 views

A truck delivering drinking water to the residents of Beryslav was hit by a russian drone, causing the vehicle to burn down, but fortunately no one was injured.

This morning, a truck delivering drinking water to local residents came under enemy fire in Beryslav. This was reported by the head of the Beryslav district state administration Volodymyr Litvinov, UNN reports.

russian troops attacked a car with drones

- He added.

The car burned down, but the main thing is that no one was injured.

Recall

As a result of russian shelling in Kherson region, the Point of Invincibility, a cell tower, an educational institution and 10 private houses were damaged. The russian army shelled 19 settlements in Kherson region yesterday. 

russia will try to capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions this year, and may target Zaporizhzhia - ISW04.05.24, 10:51 • 29604 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
beryslavBeryslav

