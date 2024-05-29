In Berlin, vandals desecrated more than 80 graves by drawing the letter "Z"

In a cemetery in Berlin, 83 graves were damaged, where vandals wrote the letter "Z"on the tombstones. This is not the first time such incidents have occurred, but the police note that the investigators did not see a political background in the Case, Reports UNN with reference to BILD.

Employees of the cemetery in the Zehlendorf district found inscriptions on tombstones on the morning of May 27. Police said the link between the letter" Z " applied to the graves and the symbols of the Russian war against Ukraine is still unclear and an investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, in March, 44 graves with the letter "Z"were also damaged at the cemetery in the Wilmersdorf district. In that case, the investigation also did not reveal a political background.

Recall

Unknown people painted a monument on the grave of Stepan Bandera in Munich's Waldfriedhof cemetery with the inscription" We need elections".