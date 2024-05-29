ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74121 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139635 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144707 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238973 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171765 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147906 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219585 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206134 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110312 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34958 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53708 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106090 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 52526 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219585 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232216 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219376 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9294 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16702 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158468 views
In Berlin, vandals desecrated more than 80 graves by drawing the letter "Z"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22217 views

In a Berlin cemetery, 83 graves were desecrated with the letter "Z", a symbol associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, but police have not yet established a political motive.

In a cemetery in Berlin, 83 graves were damaged, where vandals wrote the letter "Z"on the tombstones. This is not the first time such incidents have occurred, but the police note that the investigators did not see a political background in the Case, Reports UNN with reference to BILD.

Employees of the cemetery in the Zehlendorf district found inscriptions on tombstones on the morning of May 27. Police said the link between the letter" Z " applied to the graves and the symbols of the Russian war against Ukraine is still unclear and an investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, in March, 44 graves with the letter "Z"were also damaged at the cemetery in the Wilmersdorf district. In that case, the investigation also did not reveal a political background.

Recall

Unknown people painted a monument on the grave of Stepan Bandera in Munich's Waldfriedhof cemetery with the inscription" We need elections".

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
munichMunich
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

