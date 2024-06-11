In "Azov" confirmed the lifting of the ban on receiving weapons from the United States

In " Azov "confirmed the information that the brigade passed the check, which is provided for by US law and"has the right to receive assistance from the United States of America in the field of security." This UNN reports with reference to the press service of "Azov".

Employees of the US Embassy in Ukraine have confirmed that the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine has passed the inspection provided for by US law, and is eligible for security assistance from the United States of America - says the statement of “Azov”.

The brigade pointed out that receiving Western weapons and training from the United States will not only increase the combat capability of the Azov, but will also help save the lives and health of personnel.

However, the statement did not say whether they have already received and are using American weapons.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that the United States lifted the ban on the use of American weapons by the Azov Special Forces Brigade.